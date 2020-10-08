Wallmark didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Panthers and will become a UFA on Friday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Wallmark was acquired by the Panthers as part of the return for Vincent Trocheck at the trade deadline in February. The 25-year-old Wallmark didn't make much of an impact with his new team, registering two points in seven appearances after the trade. The Panthers will let him walk, and the Swede will look to latch on somewhere else in a bottom-six role. He's produced at least 25 points in each of the last two seasons and should garner some interest.