Entwistle is not expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks on Sunday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
As a result, Entwistle will become an unrestricted free agent. He supplied five goals, 11 points, 66 shots on net and 139 hits in 67 contests with Chicago during the 2023-24 campaign.
