Entwistle signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Tuesday.
Entwistle didn't receive a qualifying offer from Chicago this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent. He will add some physicality to Florida's bottom-six group but likely won't contribute much offensively. Entwistle only has 15 goals and 35 points in 193 career NHL appearances.
