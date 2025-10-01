Panthers' Mackenzie Entwistle: Put on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Entwistle was placed on waivers by Florida on Wednesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports
Entwistle is expected to report to AHL Charlotte if he goes unclaimed. He managed two points in seven games with the Checkers last season, before scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist in the AHL Playoffs. With 193 NHL games under his belt, all with Chicago, he'll certainly be an option for Florida if they find themselves in need of forward depth.
