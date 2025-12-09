Mammoth's Alex Kerfoot: Practices Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kerfoot (abdomen) took part in Tuesday's practice, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Kerfoot didn't participate in contact drills during the session, and his return to the lineup doesn't appear to be imminent, but he is making progress. He hasn't played yet this season and underwent core muscle surgery in late October.
