Ingram was designated for waivers by the Mammoth on Thursday.

After entering the Player Assistance Program last year, Ingram was cleared to resume playing but didn't report to Utah's training camp as the team worked to get him a fresh start. It seems the club wasn't able to find a trade partner, instead designating Ingram for waivers. If he goes unclaimed, look for the 28-year-old Canadian to start the year in the minors in the hope of revitalizing his career.