Guenther scored a goal and took three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Guenther scored his 29th goal of the season with a tip-in at the 12:12 mark of the second period. The 22-year-old star winger is on the verge of setting a new career-best mark in points. He had 60 points (29 goals, 31 assists) in 70 regular-season games in 2024-25, but he's up to 54 points (29 goals, 25 assists) in 61 contests in 2025-26. If he continues to play as well as he's done all season long, it should be a matter of time before he sets a new personal-best in points.