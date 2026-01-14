Guenther scored twice on eight shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Guenther's pair of goals came in the second period, and he set up a Jack McBain tally in the second period. This ended a three-game skid for Guenther, matching his longest of the season. He clicked on a new-look line with McBain and Michael Carcone, as the trio combined for eight points. Guenther is up to a total of 23 goals, 40 points, 156 shots on net, 40 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 47 outings.