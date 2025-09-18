Guenther (undisclosed) was back on the first line for the opening day of training camp Thursday, Brogan Houston of the Desert News reports.

Guenther was sidelined for the 2025 IIHF World Championship due to his undisclosed injury but looks poised to kick off the 2025-26 campaign. 2024-25 was a breakout campaign for the 22-year-old winger, as he racked up 27 goals and 33 helpers, both career bests, in 70 games with Utah. With his injury woes seemingly behind him, Guenther could challenge both the 30-goal and 40-assist thresholds this year.