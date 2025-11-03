Crouse scored a goal on three shots on target, blocked two shots, delivered three hits and registered a plus-1 rating during his 12:41 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Crouse didn't have a ton of ice time Sunday, but he filled up the stat sheet during the time he did get. Those stats included his second goal of the season, a goal that got the scoring started. The 28-year-old has had a slow start from a points perspective though; he has just two goals and one assist to his name through 12 outings.