O'Brien scored a goal, added five PIM and doled out three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

O'Brien opened the scoring at 5:22 of the second period. The 32-year-old's intensity was also valuable in this game, which saw heavy hits doled out by both teams as well as a couple of fights. O'Brien got in on the fisticuffs, logging his fourth major penalty of the season. The goal was his first point to go with seven shots on net, 24 PIM, 41 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 10 appearances. O'Brien currently has a steady fourth-line role, but his playing time is likely to dip once Nick Schmaltz (lower body) and Dylan Guenther (upper body) get healthy.