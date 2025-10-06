O'Brien was designated for non-roster injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Monday.

O'Brien was dealing with a lower-body injury during preseason, but it's not clear if this is related to the same issue or a different problem. The team didn't provide any specifics in its roster release, so fantasy managers will have to take a wait-and-see approach. For now, it's safe to assume O'Brien won't be ready for Opening Night against the Avalanche on Thursday.