Cooley is a late scratch for Saturday's clash in Calgary because of a lower-body injury.

Cooley will undergo further evaluation when the team returns to Utah after Saturday's action. The Mammoth host the Kings on Monday, and an update on the 21-year-old center should arrive before that contest. He has 14 goals and 23 points in 29 outings in 2025-26. Barrett Hayton will draw back in against the Flames on Saturday after being a healthy scratch for the last two games due to Cooley's absence.