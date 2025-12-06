Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Late scratch Saturday
Cooley is a late scratch for Saturday's clash in Calgary because of a lower-body injury.
Cooley will undergo further evaluation when the team returns to Utah after Saturday's action. The Mammoth host the Kings on Monday, and an update on the 21-year-old center should arrive before that contest. He has 14 goals and 23 points in 29 outings in 2025-26. Barrett Hayton will draw back in against the Flames on Saturday after being a healthy scratch for the last two games due to Cooley's absence.
