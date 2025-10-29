Cooley scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Cooley has racked up six goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 21-year-old center is quickly ascending to superstar status. On the year, he has eight goals, 12 points, 26 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating through 11 appearances. Cooley has spent most of the season on the second line, but he could eventually get shuffled up to a line with Clayon Keller if the Mammoth's scoring pace slows down later in the year.