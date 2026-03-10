Hrabal was named the Hockey East Goaltender of the Week on Tuesday.

Hrabal won both of his outings last week, picking up wins over Boston College and the University of New Hampshire. He stopped 60 of 63 shots in those two games to once again lead UMass-Amherst to success. The Mammoth prospect is 18-8-1 with a 2.02 GAA and a .935 save percentage through 27 outings this season.