DeSimone scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

DeSimone got the Mammoth on the board midway through the second period, sparking the team's eventual comeback win. It was a goal against his hometown team, as DeSimone is from the Buffalo suburb of East Amherst, New York. The 30-year-old defenseman has a goal, an assist, five shots on net and a minus-1 rating through two appearances this season. He appears to have gained an advantage over Olli Maatta for ice time on the third pairing, though DeSimone's typical level of production is far lower than what he's shown since entering the lineup over the weekend.