DeSimone was in the lineup for the third straight game in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

DeSimone started the year as an extra defenseman for Utah. However, absences for John Marino (upper body) and Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder) have opened the door for DeSimone to log steady third-pairing minutes. Over seven outings, the 31-year-old blueliner has five shots on net, three hits, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. His limited production means he won't be a factor in fantasy regardless of how much he plays.