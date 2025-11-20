Mammoth's Sean Durzi: Close to returning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durzi (upper body) has been upgraded to day-to-day and is nearing a return to action, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports Thursday.
Durzi has missed 18 games and will sit out Thursday against Vegas. The 27-year-old defenseman was placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 and has one assist in two games this season. He could return as early as Saturday against the Rangers.
