Iginla (undisclosed) resumed skating and is available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Kings, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

In harmony with what head coach Andre Tourigny stated on Sunday, Iginla appears to be on track to play Tuesday. The 20-year-old center was spotted as the team's fourth-line center during practice. The young phenom had an excellent 2025-26 campaign with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets, where he tallied 90 points in 48 regular-season appearances. While he may need a full season at the AHL level before he makes the jump to the NHL, he'll continue to battle for a roster spot alongside Utah's center depth, consisting of Caleb Desnoyers, Kevin Stenlund and Joshua Roy.