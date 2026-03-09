Vanecek is slated to patrol the crease for Monday's road matchup with the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek has appeared in just three of the Mammoth's 23 contests since the start of 2026, posting a 2-0-1 record, 1.99 GAA and one shutout. Given his work rate, the 30-year-old netminder won't offer much in the way of fantasy value, considering he primarily will feature in back-to-backs.