Vanecek recorded a 16-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Vanecek didn't have a lot of work throughout the game, but he got the job done and secured his first shutout of the campaign. This was the first start for the 30-year-old netminder since Jan. 27, and since he's the team's clear No. 2 option between the pipes behind Karel Vejmelka, Vanecek won't have a lot of upside -- and even when he starts, his value is strictly matchup-based.