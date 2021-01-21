Brooks was added to the Maple Leafs' active roster from the taxi squad Thursday, CapFriendly reports.
Joe Thornton (upper body) and Nick Robertson (knee) are both sidelined with injuries, so Brooks will be on hand as a depth option for the foreseeable future. He picked up three assists in seven games with Toronto last season.
