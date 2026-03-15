Maple Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov: Inks three-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Akhtyamov signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract extension with Toronto on Sunday.
Akhtyamov has gone 18-10-4 with a 2.86 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 32 AHL outings this season. The 24-year-old netminder also made his NHL debut against Edmonton on Dec. 13, stopping all five of the shots he faced in a relief appearance.
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