Maple Leafs' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Three points in Marlies' win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Groulx scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 5-1 win over Springfield on Saturday.
Groulx continues to pile up points, though Saturday's effort ended his first multi-game slump since late November. The forward has 21 goals, 18 assists, 100 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 44 outings. The 26-year-old forward could be a candidate for a call-up if the Maple Leafs succeed at trading away some veteran forwards closer to the deadline.
