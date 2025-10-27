Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Could return by end of week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tanev (upper body) could return by the end of this week, Anna Dua of Sportsnet reports Monday.
Tanev has missed the last two games while on injured reserve due to his upper-body issue, and while he'll be unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Flames, he could return Wednesday against Columbus or Saturday against Philadelphia. He appeared in each of the Maple Leafs' first seven games of the season, racking up an assist, eight blocked shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating while averaging 17:42 of ice time.
