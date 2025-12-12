Tanev will seek a second opinion for his upper-body issue, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports Friday.

The news doesn't provide much clarity regarding Tanev's eventual return to action, but fantasy players should probably expect the blueliner to miss at least another week, if not longer. The Leafs should be getting some reinforcements on the blue line in the form of Marshall Rifai (wrist). Still, Tanev's continued absence doesn't bode well for the team's ability to limit opportunities in front of the netminders.