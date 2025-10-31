Tanev (concussion) is expected to play Saturday in Philadelphia, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports Friday.

Tanev is no longer in the concussion protocol, but he's still on injured reserve, so he'll need to be activated before the 35-year-old is officially available to return. He has an assist, six shots, two hits and eight blocks in seven appearances while averaging 17:42 of ice time this season. If Tanev does play Saturday, then Philippe Myers might draw out of the lineup to make room for Tanev.