Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Likely for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tanev (concussion) is expected to play Saturday in Philadelphia, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports Friday.
Tanev is no longer in the concussion protocol, but he's still on injured reserve, so he'll need to be activated before the 35-year-old is officially available to return. He has an assist, six shots, two hits and eight blocks in seven appearances while averaging 17:42 of ice time this season. If Tanev does play Saturday, then Philippe Myers might draw out of the lineup to make room for Tanev.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Could return by end of week•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Questionable for Friday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Generates assist Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Two-point effort against Florida•