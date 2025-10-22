Head coach Craig Berube said Wednesday that Tanev (upper body) is feeling better but is questionable for Friday's game against the Sabres, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Tanev exited Tuesday's game against the Devils due to an upper-body injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. If Tanev is held out Friday or Saturday against Buffalo, Philippe Myers is a candidate to enter the lineup.