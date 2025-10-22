Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Questionable for Friday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Craig Berube said Wednesday that Tanev (upper body) is feeling better but is questionable for Friday's game against the Sabres, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Tanev exited Tuesday's game against the Devils due to an upper-body injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. If Tanev is held out Friday or Saturday against Buffalo, Philippe Myers is a candidate to enter the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Generates assist Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Two-point effort against Florida•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Ends drought with clutch goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: No points since return•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Off injured reserve•