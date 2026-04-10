Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Five points in last five games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowan scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
Cowan has points in four of his last five games (two goals, three assists); both goals and one assist came on the power play. He also has seven shots and five hits. Cowan is auditioning for a top-six role for next season, although he may be best suited for middle-six duty. The Leafs have three games left this season, and Cowan is a solid shot to deliver late season numbers for those who have him rostered.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Bite to game working for team•
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Adds two helpers in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Records first NHL multi-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Goal in expanded role•
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Poised for bigger role•
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Tallies opening goal•