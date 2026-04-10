Cowan scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Cowan has points in four of his last five games (two goals, three assists); both goals and one assist came on the power play. He also has seven shots and five hits. Cowan is auditioning for a top-six role for next season, although he may be best suited for middle-six duty. The Leafs have three games left this season, and Cowan is a solid shot to deliver late season numbers for those who have him rostered.