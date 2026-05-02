Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Three points for Marlies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowan scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 6-2 win over Laval in Game 2 on Friday.
Cowan is getting a chance to play some more this spring with the Marlies. He has five points over five playoff contests. With the Maple Leafs in the regular season, he picked up 11 goals, 29 points, 92 shots on net, 72 hits and 45 PIM over 66 appearances. Cowan is likely to be a full-time NHL option from the start of 2026-27.
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