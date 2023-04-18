Gustafsson (upper body) took warmups but won't play in Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Lightning, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Gustafsson's absence will stretch to four games, though his presence in warmups suggests he may be near a return. His next chance to play is Thursday.
