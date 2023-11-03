Samsonov made 38 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Boston on Thursday.

Samsonov's game is starting to round a corner. Sure, there were still a few adventures in goaltending Thursday when he got caught too far out of the blue paint with the net gaping open. But those moments didn't hurt him. Samsonov also made several strong saves. At this point, his worst is behind him, so he might be a buy-low candidate.