Samsonov made 38 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Boston on Thursday.
Samsonov's game is starting to round a corner. Sure, there were still a few adventures in goaltending Thursday when he got caught too far out of the blue paint with the net gaping open. But those moments didn't hurt him. Samsonov also made several strong saves. At this point, his worst is behind him, so he might be a buy-low candidate.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting to improve•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Pulled in first after three goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: First off ice Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Can't overcome early wobbles•