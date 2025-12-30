Quillan was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs are dealing with a few injuries up front, which necessitated Quillan being brought up from the minor-league affiliate. Quillan centered the fourth line between Steven Lorentz and Calle Jarnkrok during the morning skate ahead of Tuesday's game against the Devils. Quillan has produced five goals, 23 points and a plus-7 rating over 26 appearances with the Marlies in 2025-26.