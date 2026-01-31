Maple Leafs' Jacob Quillan: Sent back to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quillan was assigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday, per the NHL media site.
In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs activated William Nylander (groin) from injured reserve. Quillan hasn't earned a point in four NHL appearances this season while providing nine hits. He has notched eight goals and 27 points in 28 AHL contests this campaign.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jacob Quillan: Summoned from AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Jacob Quillan: Four points in AHL return•
-
Maple Leafs' Jacob Quillan: Shipped down to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Jacob Quillan: Called up Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jacob Quillan: Returns to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Jacob Quillan: Called up from minors•