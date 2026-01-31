default-cbs-image
Quillan was assigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs activated William Nylander (groin) from injured reserve. Quillan hasn't earned a point in four NHL appearances this season while providing nine hits. He has notched eight goals and 27 points in 28 AHL contests this campaign.

