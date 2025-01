Quillan was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Quillan has six goals, 15 points and 20 PIM over 35 outings with AHL Toronto this season. The Maple Leafs are missing forwards Connor Dewar (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (groin), Max Pacioretty (upper body) and John Tavares (lower body), so Quillan will provide the team with some extra forward depth.