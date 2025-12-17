McCabe logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

McCabe helped out on Dakota Joshua's game-winning goal with 3:01 left in the third period. This was McCabe's third straight game with a helper, and he has four helpers over seven outings in December. For the season, the defenseman is at 14 points, 23 shots on net, 23 PIM, 47 hits, 82 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 32 appearances. As long as he's chipping in offense semi-regularly, McCabe makes for a decent depth defenseman in fantasy.