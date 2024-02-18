McCabe tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 9-2 victory over the Ducks.

McCabe extended Toronto's lead to 3-0 in the opening period, beating Lukas Dostal from the circle off a faceoff, before picking up a second point with an assist on an Auston Matthews tally in the second. The 30-year-old McCabe had gone seven games without a point coming into Saturday's contest. He's up to five goals, 19 points, 132 hits and 82 blocked shots through 47 games this season.