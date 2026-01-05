Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Set for one-week absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCabe (lower body) is expected to miss at least one week, per David Alter of The Hockey News on Monday.
McCabe sustained the injury in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders. He has collected three goals, 16 points, 28 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and 58 hits in 41 outings this season. If Brandon Carlo (foot) isn't ready to return against Florida on Tuesday, Marshall Rifai or Philippe Myers could replace McCabe in the lineup.
