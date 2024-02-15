Tavares (illness) is slated to play in Thursday's clash with Philadelphia, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Tavares will return following a one-game absence due to his illness, returning to his spot anchoring the second line. Following a 10-game goal drought for much of January, the veteran has scored in three of his last four contests, adding three assists and 15 shots along the way.
