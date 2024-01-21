Tavares was held off the scoresheet Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Vancouver.
He fired six shots but had nothing to show for it. Tavares is stuck at 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists), and there is growing concern that his game has dropped off. He's gone seven contests without a point despite firing 21 shots. Tavares started the season so well, making this slump all the more glaring. He's on track to fire 300 shots for the first time in his career, but his shooting percentage is a measly 7.5 (12.8 career). We would hope there would be some reversion to the mean and those shots would start to go in more often. But the eye test on Tavares' game is pretty blurry right now. Start prepping a back-up plan for your fantasy postseason, just in case.
