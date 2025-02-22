Woll will guard the road net Sunday in Chicago, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Anthony Stolarz will get the start Saturday in Toronto's first game back from the break, lining up Woll for a matchup with the Blackhawks on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back. The 26-year-old Woll is 19-11-0 this year with a .909 save percentage and 2.65 GAA.
