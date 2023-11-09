Woll will defend the home cage versus the Flames on Friday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Woll had put together a strong case to take the bulk of the starts for the Leafs but gave up six goals on 31 shots (.806 save percentage) versus the Senators on Wednesday. With the team heading into a back-to-back, Woll will take the first game while Ilya Samsonov starts versus Vancouver on Saturday. At this point, the starting gig in Toronto remains extremely fluid.