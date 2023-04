Woll made 22 saves in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Kaapo Kakko scored a backhander from the right circle early in the first period. Artemi Panarin ripped in a power-play snipe at 6:26 of the third that pushed the Rangers up 2-1. But Toronto came back, while benefitting from two video reviews that negated New York goals. Woll has won his last six starts and could carry this stretch into the postseason -- he will be the Leafs backup if Matt Murray is unable to dress.