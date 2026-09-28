Marchenko, Miles Wood and Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) were traded to the Maple Leafs from the Blue Jackets on Monday in exchange for Matthew Knies, Emil Andrae, Steven Lorentz and a second-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Marchenko didn't plan to sign a long-term deal with Columbus, but he signed a six-year, $72.5 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Monday upon being traded, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports. Marchenko handled a prominent role for the Blue Jackets in recent years, most recently recording 27 goals, 40 assists, 61 hits, 40 blocked shots and 32 PIM while averaging 18:57 of ice time across 76 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. He could have an opportunity to play on a line alongside Auston Matthews in Toronto while continuing to see time on the power play.