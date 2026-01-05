Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Called up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rifai was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Rifai's promotion comes as Jake McCabe suffered an undisclosed injury against the Islanders on Saturday. Still, even if McCabe does miss time, the 27-year-old Rifai is far from a lock to step into the lineup, as he'll need to edge out the likes of Philippe Myers for playing time.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Lands on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Sent down for conditioning•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Could return Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Placed on LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Needs wrist surgery•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Suffers upper-body injury•