Rifai was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday.

Rifai's promotion comes as Jake McCabe suffered an undisclosed injury against the Islanders on Saturday. Still, even if McCabe does miss time, the 27-year-old Rifai is far from a lock to step into the lineup, as he'll need to edge out the likes of Philippe Myers for playing time.

