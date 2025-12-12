default-cbs-image
Rifai (wrist) could make his season debut Saturday against the Oilers, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports Friday.

Rifai is currently on long-term injured reserve, as he underwent wrist surgery during training camp. The 27-year-old blueliner played a pair of games with the Maple Leafs during the 2023-24 campaign, but otherwise he has been a career minor leaguer. The Maple Leafs are really hurting on the blue line and they may be forced to use Rifai, if Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is unable to play.

