Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Sent to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rifai was assigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
The Maple Leafs activated Brandon Carlo (foot) from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Rifai has two assists in five minor-league outings this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Called up from minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Lands on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Sent down for conditioning•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Could return Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Placed on LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Needs wrist surgery•