Rifai was summoned from AHL Toronto on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs also sent defensemen Henry Thrun and Dakota Mermis to the minors. This isn't Rifai's first stint with the Maple Leafs this campaign, but he hasn't drawn into an NHL game in 2025-26. The 27-year-old does have four assists and 23 PIM across 12 outings with AHL Toronto this season.