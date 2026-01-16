Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Dishes two assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maccelli notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on net in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Maccelli picked up his first multi-point effort since Jan. 1 with this performance. The winger has six points over eight contests in January, with three of his points coming on the power play. For the season, he's up to 19 points, 39 shots on net and a minus-4 rating across 36 appearances. That's one point better than his 55-game output with Utah in 2024-25, and he's come a long way since his run as a healthy scratch in December. Maccelli will likely continue to offer playmaking upside in a top-six role, especially with William Nylander's (lower body) status in doubt again.
