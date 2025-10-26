Maccelli scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Sabres.

Maccelli put the Leafs up 2-1 early in the second period when he redirected a pass from John Tavares past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's outstretched left pad at the side of the goal crease. Macelli has two goals in his last three games. He's better known as a playmaker, but this stretch is a great sign that he's finally getting his skates under himself in his new city.